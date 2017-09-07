Lori Flowers’ Amazing Advice For Being Prepared For Your Job Interview [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lori Flowers, longtime friend to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” came through to talk about some of the business advice she lays out in her book, “A Seat At The Table.” The book is a survival guide for women in the business world, with tips on how to carry yourself, how to dress for job interviews, and much more. She chatted with the morning show about how everyone can present their best self for a job interview.

Lori talks about what to wear, and how to address tattoos, colored hair, nails and more. Plus, she gives advice to recently incarcerated folks who are rejoining the work force. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this helpful interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

