Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras For Sliding In Her DMs

Willson Contreras might be a huge MLB star, but even they miss when they attempt to swing sometimes.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs player was roasted on social media by former porn star Mia Khalifa for sliding in her DMs. She took a screen shot and posted the DMs on Twitter, tweeting:
The private message convos started on August 4 when Contreras let Khalifa know that he’s a huge fan of her work. However, she quickly shut down his advances with a simple “Bye” message.
La ex estrella porno Mia Khalifa, publicó este martes en su cuenta en Twitter una serie de capturas de pantalla en las que se puede ver la insistencia del grandeliga venezolano, Wilson Contreras, actual jugador de los Cachorros de Chicago, en tratar de conseguir un “hola” de su parte. “Cachorros, su hombre está vagando por el jardín izquierdo, ¿pueden ir a buscarlo?“, escribió Khalifa en la publicación, al tiempo que se aseguró de mencionar a la cuenta del club donde se desarrolla como receptor el oriundo del estado Carabobo. Según se puede leer en los mensajes privados en Twitter, Contreras, quien hace poco fue dado de baja por una lesión, en varias ocasiones envió emojis de besos, así como algunos saludos de buenos días, que fueron respondidos por Khalifa con un simple “bye“. De acuerdo al portal web Deadspin, un portavoz del equipo aseguró que el perfil del pelotero en la red social del pajarito azul había sido presuntamente “hackeado”; sin embargo, hasta el momento Contreras no ha dicho nada al respecto. #Paréntesis #MiaKhalifa #WilsonContreras #ElCarabobeño
But the baseball star was still persistent in the DMs until Khalifa got fed up — which is when she took to social media to expose Wilson. In the day and age of screenshots, it’s a good idea to double-check your thirst levels!