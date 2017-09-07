Mia Khalifa Blasts Chicago Cubs Player Willson Contreras For Sliding In Her DMs

Willson Contreras might be a huge MLB star, but even they miss when they attempt to swing sometimes.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs player was roasted on social media by former porn star Mia Khalifa for sliding in her DMs. She took a screen shot and posted the DMs on Twitter, tweeting:

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017

The private message convos started on August 4 when Contreras let Khalifa know that he’s a huge fan of her work. However, she quickly shut down his advances with a simple “Bye” message.

But the baseball star was still persistent in the DMs until Khalifa got fed up — which is when she took to social media to expose Wilson. In the day and age of screenshots, it’s a good idea to double-check your thirst levels!