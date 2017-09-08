Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Threatens To Kill Gary With Da Tea Over Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitation [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 days ago
Black Tony called up the morning show from Florida, where he says he’s been helping families prepare for Hurricane Irma. While he’s on the phone, Rickey Smiley tells him he’s got a letter, and he opens it. When Rickey tells him it’s a wedding invitation from Gucci Mane, Black Tony just about looses it. But nothing compares to when Gary With Da Tea asks if he can buy it from him! Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

