Jay-Z’s Mother Opens Up About Recently Coming Out To Her Famous Son

While Jay-Z used his latest album to serve as a platform to talk about his mother being a lesbian, she is now taking back the mic to open up about what it was like to recently come out to her famous son.

According to the podcast Dusse Friday, Gloria Carter kept it 100 about finally letting her child see her real self. And surprisingly, the rapper was very understanding and empathic about his mother’s sexual orientation and what it must have been like for her to hide her true self for so long.

“Smile”: Jay-Z’s Mother Gloria Carter Shares Touching Story Of Coming Out To Her Son And Inspiring His 4:44 Song https://t.co/8v3h4w0OkG pic.twitter.com/8jImCccu7s — Bossip (@Bossip) September 7, 2017

“I just finally started telling Jay who I was. Besides your mother, this is the person that I am. This is the life that I live,” Carter said.

“So my son started actually tearing. He’s like, ‘That had to be a horrible life, ma’. I was like, my life was never horrible,” she added. “It was just different. So that made him want to do a song about it and the first time I heard the song I was like, eh, I don’t know dude. I ain’t feeling that.”

It’s in the third track “Smile” of the 4:44 album that the 47-year-old raps about this situation: “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/ Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/ Society shame and the pain was too much to take.”

The father of three adds: “Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/ I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/ Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

Carter explained to Dusse Friday that she didn’t wait to tell her son about her sexual orientation because she ashamed of who she was. Now was just the time to finally discuss it.

“I was never ashamed of me. I’m tired of all the mystery. I’m gonna give it to ‘em,” she said.

“I don’t have to worry about anybody wondering if I’m in the life or not. So now maybe you can focus on the phenomenal things I do, so focus on that. Now it’s time for me to be free.”

And free Ms. Carter you finally are—with your beautiful family standing right your side. If only more of us could this accepting of our loved ones.

RELATED NEWS:

Jay-Z Shares Why He And Beyoncé Named Their Twins Rumi And Sir

Jay-Z Finally Opens Up About Infamous Met Gala Fight With Solange

The Ruler’s Back: Everyone Lost Their Sh*t When Jay-Z Dropped ‘4:44’