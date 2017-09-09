Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver Her Baby Prematurely After Boyfriend Set Her On Fire

Sadly this story will make you question humanity.

A Maryland pregnant woman set on fire by her boyfriend was forced to deliver her baby prematurely after her tragic attack.

According to NBC Washington, officers in Prince George’s County responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday where they found Andrea Grinage covered in burns over 90 percent of her body.

Despite her serious injuries, Grinage mustered up the strength and courage to tell authorities that her partner doused her with a flammable liquid and set her on fire inside her home. She also told police that she feared her boyfriend was on his way to D.C. to harm one of her relatives.

“She was very brave. We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was — critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person,” Jennfer Donelan, the Prince George’s County police spokeswoman, said in a press conference on Friday.

Thankfully, both the newborn and Grinage are alive and thriving for now, NBC noted.

In the meantime, the suspect turned himself in and is currently under arrest.

“He’s a coward. He’s less than a man. Walk away if you don’t want the responsibility. Walk away,” the victim’s father said.

Stories like Grinage’s are not new or rare.

While she came out of her attack with her life, Black women have the highest homicide rates of any other women in the United States. And a majority of those women are killed by men they love. As we previously reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than half of our murders were at the hands of our boyfriends or husbands.

