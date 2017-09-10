New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And Common Dating?

At Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the wokest new couple hit the red carpet for the world to see.
According to Bossip, it appears that our favorite political pundit Angela Rye and rapper Common are dating and used last night’s ceremony to confirm those pesky rumors that have been circling about them for a weeks. (However, they have yet to release a public statement about their relationship.)
With their arms wrapped around each other, the two look pretty cozy and comfortable for the cameras.
Along with his new Bae by his side, the Oscar winner was also joined by another lady: His very first Emmy.
He and musician Robert Glasper took home the gold for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.
Although I'm honored and excited beyond belief for this award, my motivation for doing this song was from the heart like it always is. This award is for all the incarcerated people in the prison system and for justice. In the words of the late great Phife, "I'll never let a statue tell me how nice I am…". We have more work to do and this is only the beginning. So please don't think for 1 second that my passion for justice stops here. Thank You @televisionacad @netflix @ava @karriemriggins1 @robertglasper @bilalmusic #Elena #Roy #Burnis and everyone involved with this project. #ImagineJustice
Congrats Common on your award and new love!
Angela, we see you too boo!
BEAUTIES: Do you think they’re actually dating or are they just good friends?
