Insecure Recap: Issa’s Marriage Fantasy, Lawrence’s Emotional Turtleneck Sweater, Molly’s Still Dumb For Dro.

Insecure’s second season has officially come to an end it had our emotions all over the place. Whether it was Lawrence’s emotional turtle neck sweater, Issa’s fantasy marriage proposal or Molly still being dumb for Dro and messing with his married ass it had us screaming at our televisions.

Tonight’s 45 minute finale was broken up into three separate mini-episodes for each of the shows main characters with Issa, Molly and Lawrence’s episode each starting from the same point, the Long Beach marathon.

So what happened on tonight’s fnale? Lets step into it shall we?

Lawrence is hounded by the ghost of his previous relationship with Issa. After last weeks big argument with her, it seems to be weighing him on heavily and even affecting his new thing with his co-worker Aparna.

Lawrence spots Issa while running in the marathon with his co-workers and sees Molly while at dinner with Aparna. Things between the two seem to be going very well until after a conversation with his two buddies. Lawrence tells them how Aparna still works with her ex and that he’s uncomfortable with it. Chad immediately warns him about it putting all sorts of crazy ideas in his head telling him that her ex is “just extra d—k around for no reason,” .

During a car ride with Arparna, Lawrence utilizes the poor advice his friends gives him when he notices her being lost in her phone and thinks she’s enjoying the conversation a bit too much. Aparna is not too happy about Lawrence pressing her and an ill-timed phone call from Issa doesn’t help matters and tells him to pull the car over and leaves him right on the spot.

We zap back to the Long Beach marathon and the story picks up with Molly. She breaks down her relationship with her “homie” Quentin to Issa and how she intends on keeping it strictly friendly, because he’s not her type.

After a successful meeting with the “blacks” Molly and her freshly dubbed homie, Quentin decided to celebrate with some Hennessy. After a talk with her therapist, Molly decides to give Quentin a chance and has sex with him to see where things will go from there. Molly is still weighing her career options and during a girls night with Issa and Kelli she is torn between going with the “blacks” or staying with the “whites”.

Well the “whites” will probably aid her in making her decision because after a meeting where they praised Molly and expressed how important she is to them, they gave her a pat on the head in the form of a Rising Star Award instead of well deserved raise.

Now finally we focus on Issa whom in the beginning of the episode is feeling the effects of good ole gentrification in her neighborhood. We zap back to the Long Beach Marathon and we find out that Tiffany is now pregnant and Kelli’s marathon run is cut short by Aunt Flow. We also learn that Issa is moving because the rent is:

On top of moving out, Issa is also having issues at work. Feeling bad that the Latino students were being shortchanged by VP Gaines. Issa reveals to her boss, Joanne that she has been having We Got Y’all sessions with the Latino students and Joanne was not pleased to hear about that. Joanne even called the move some for of segregation.

The move puts Issa in a bad place with Joanne and helps get Frieda promoted to Director of Student Outreach. With that settled Issa can focus on moving, not wanting to have a roommate and live on her own, Issa decides to hold a yard sale to make some extra cash.

During the yard sale, Issa realizes she just can’t bring herself to part with her and Lawrence’s old sofa. She decided to give him a call letting him know when he can pick up the rest of his things and the sofa if he wanted it. Which leads us to another epic confrontation between Lawrence and Issa.

Issa stops by the apartment for a final walk-through of the apartment, she is surprised to see that Lawrence has stuck around even though she gave him an opportunity to avoid her.

The moment they both became adults. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/qYUOy468YT — B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) September 11, 2017

The two have the adult conversation that they really needed to have since the beginning of this season. Lawrence admits to not liking how things ended between them and adds that “I just feel like I’m f—ing everything up right now.” Lawrence even apologizes for shutting down on her when he did not meet the expectations he set for himself.

Issa confesses to Lawrence that she expected him to be better for the both of them when she didn’t even know how to be better for herself. She even tells Lawrence that she wishes that he would believe her when she says that her cheating wasn’t about him. The two admit that they still love each other and give us the moment we have been looking for all season long.

After the embrace, Lawrence heads to the door to leave and Issa follows him, they say their goodbyes and in a surprise move Lawrence gets down on one knee and proposes to Issa and she immediately says yes. We are then treated to the couple married and admiring their union on the old sofa. We get an intense sex scene that leads into a pregnant Issa followed by the couple with an adorable child. It all seemed so real but it only turned out to be one of Issa’s fantasies getting the best of her.

Snap back to reality, Lawrence leaves but their fractured relationship is looking much better. Lawrence even adds Issa back on Facebook. With a whole new perspective on life and homeless for the moment, Issa also buries the hatched with Daniel. She stops by his house to crash and insists that she will sleep on the couch.

Molly on the other hand is this seasons biggest loser in our eyes. Not only did she not get the raise she wanted, she is still clearly dickmatized by Dro as well. We catch up with her trying on lingerie and we originally think it’s a gesture for Quentin. When someone knocks on the door we are disappointed to see that it’s Dro she was getting ready for.

Oh Molly.

Well now it’s time to start predicting what will happen in season 3, but for now checkout the hilarious reactions from tonight’s season finale in the gallery below.

PHOTO: HBO

