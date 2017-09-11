Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Deserve More In The Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


After twelve years of marriage, Mike Epps and his wife have finalized their divorce. Both parties have walked away with a lot- cars, money, properties. But Gary With Da Tea thinks Mechelle McCain-Epps came out of the deal with too little. Da Brat, however, thinks two luxury cars is already a pretty sweet deal. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Mike Epps Brought A Kangaroo Out During His Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mike Epps Explains Why He “Feels Weird” On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mike Epps Gives Details About His New TV Show “Uncle Buck” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

16 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

Continue reading Did Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Deserve More In The Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (09/2-09/8)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest