Is Bobby Brown Lying About Teaching Michael Jackson The Moonwalk? [EXCLUSIVE]

Bobby Brown said recently that he was the one who first showed Michael Jackson the moonwalk, before he perfected it. However, those who really know their hip-hop & r&b history know that to be an untruthful statement. Plus, Headkrack points out, we’ve never seen Bobby Brown do the moonwalk, ever!

So is Bobby Brown just straight up lying? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

