Martin Lawrence & Mariah Carey To Be Honored At ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’

Netflix Presents Russell Simmons' 'Def Comedy Jam 25' Special Event - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty


Missy Elliott is set to perform and both Mariah Carey and Martin Lawrence will be honored for their contributions to the 90s. VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers is about to be lit.

“Anytime anyone wants to recognize you for your work, it’s an honor. I am looking forward to a really great night of fun and music,” says Lawrence in a statement to Billboard.

Martin recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of his beloved sitcom Martin, so this is perfectly timed.

Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers airs Sept. 18 at 9PM ET on VH1

