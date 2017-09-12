Black Tony Calls From Florida Saying He Has Shoes For Everyone [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up from Florida, telling everyone that he’s got tons and tons of pairs of shoes, and people can have their choice of brands and colors. Rickey tries to tell him to keep it quiet, but he doesn’t listen. Black Tony also announces that he’ll be selling gas for cheap on his way back up to Georgia. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

