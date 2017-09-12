Black Tony Calls From Florida Saying He Has Shoes For Everyone [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony called up from Florida, telling everyone that he’s got tons and tons of pairs of shoes, and people can have their choice of brands and colors. Rickey tries to tell him to keep it quiet, but he doesn’t listen. Black Tony also announces that he’ll be selling gas for cheap on his way back up to Georgia. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Threatens To Kill Gary With Da Tea Over Gucci Mane’s Wedding Invitation [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Going To Miami To Help Ahead Of Hurricane Irma [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]
BEST IN SHOW: Sleek Satin, Monochromatic Colors & Delicate Lace From Day 2 Of NYFW
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Noon By Noor - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Noon By Noor - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. Sachin & Babi - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. CFDA x LIFEWTR - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
18 of 45
19. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
20 of 45
21. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
22 of 45
23. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. Desigual - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
25 of 45
26. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
26 of 45
27. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Kith Sport - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
34 of 45
35. Calvin Klein Collection - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
36 of 45
37. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
37 of 45
38. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Tadashi Shoji - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
44 of 45
45. Cinq A Sept - Presentation - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Source:Getty
45 of 45