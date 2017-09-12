Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Calls From Florida Saying He Has Shoes For Everyone [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
Black Tony called up from Florida, telling everyone that he’s got tons and tons of pairs of shoes, and people can have their choice of brands and colors. Rickey tries to tell him to keep it quiet, but he doesn’t listen. Black Tony also announces that he’ll be selling gas for cheap on his way back up to Georgia. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

