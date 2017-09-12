Common And Angela Rye Might Be The New Powerhouse Couple

#Common and his girlfriend #angelarye at the Creative Arts Emmys #gossiptwins A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

and go-to political commentatorare definitely causing folks to talk. The two showed up on the Emmys red carpet together looked glossed up and couple-like.

Angela even showed love on social media when Common won a Creative Arts Emmy for his song “Letter to the Free” from the 13th documentary.

“Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day,” she said on Instagram. “I’m thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke.”

With a Grammy, an Oscar, and now an Emmy, Common is only a Tony award away from EGOTing — having all the major arts and entertainment awards. So, Angela has a reason to be proud. Neither of them has yet to officially confirm their relationship, but social media sure seems to be getting excited.

When you find out Common & Angela Rye are dating 😍 pic.twitter.com/1xdktlo48z — Nanyamka R. (@Nay_NayMarie) September 11, 2017

I wanna know if this @common & @angela_rye dating news is true. If so, then yaaaasssss for the power couple lol ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gItLyJHLWH — Morgan #TheItGirl (@McKenzieRadio) September 11, 2017

We’ll keep you updated.

