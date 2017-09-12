Entertainment News
Common And Angela Rye Might Be The New Powerhouse Couple

Is love in the air?

Common and go-to political commentator Angela Rye are definitely causing folks to talk. The two showed up on the Emmys red carpet together looked glossed up and couple-like.

#Common and his girlfriend #angelarye at the Creative Arts Emmys #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on

Angela even showed love on social media when Common won a Creative Arts Emmy for his song “Letter to the Free” from the 13th documentary.

“Super proud of this guy for having a big #EGO, which is not to be confused with a big ego. Here he is giving thanks to the Almighty for his Emmy just like he does for taking every breath, every single day,” she said on Instagram. “I’m thankful for his tremendous example of humility, leadership, kindness, and creativity. May we all be inspired to #WORKwoke.”

With a Grammy, an Oscar, and now an Emmy, Common is only a Tony award away from EGOTing — having all the major arts and entertainment awards. So, Angela has a reason to be proud. Neither of them has yet to officially confirm their relationship, but social media sure seems to be getting excited.

We’ll keep you updated.

