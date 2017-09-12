Is Scottie Pippen Keeping His Wife Larsa Under Close Watch? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen have allegedly decided to work things out following rumors that she was cheating on him with Future. They were spotted in L.A. at a nail salon together, and according to Gary With Da Tea, it wasn’t just for the couple activity of getting marital manicures together.

Rumor has it, Scottie is keeping her under close watch! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

