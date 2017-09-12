Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is Scottie Pippen Keeping His Wife Larsa Under Close Watch? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


Scottie and Larsa Pippen have allegedly decided to work things out following rumors that she was cheating on him with Future. They were spotted in L.A. at a nail salon together, and according to Gary With Da Tea, it wasn’t just for the couple activity of getting marital manicures together.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rumor has it, Scottie is keeping her under close watch! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Scottie Pippen’s Wife Pull Off A Major Scheme? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is It Scottie Pippen’s Fault That His Wife Cheated? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Scottie Pippen’s Wife Is Making A Huge Mistake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea singing to Ed Lover

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest