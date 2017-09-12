The Hurricane Trapped Black Tony At The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up and said he couldn’t make it to work today because he and the rest of his homies are stuck under a tree at the trap. Of course, they can’t call the police to help rescue them, so he called his trusted friend, Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

