ESPN Anchor Jemele Hill Calls Donald Trump ‘White Supremacist’; ESPN Responds

Jemele Hill has decided to speak her mind about Donald Trump and we are super proud of her for having the courage to speak out but her bosses at ESPN def didn’t feel that way.

#ESPN is apologizing for tweets that #SportsCenter anchor #JemeleHill made regarding #DonaldTrump in which she called him a white supremacist. “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists,” Hill tweeted on Monday. “The height of white privilege is being able to ignore his white supremacy, because it’s of no threat to you. Well, it’s a threat to me.”

She continued, “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected.” So where is the lie?

Well, considering how certain sports organizations are blackmailing those who are protesting white supremacy, it might come as a surprise that ESPN is appearing to let her comments slide. “The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the president do not represent the position of ESPN,” ESPN said in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” READ MORE

