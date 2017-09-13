Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Check Gary With Da Tea For “Jinxing” Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 21 hours ago
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker hilariously deal with Gary With Da Tea‘s mess while discussing their new movie on TVOne, “Downsized.” They talk about how the film tells the story of a couple who married young after having a baby, and the crossroads they find themselves at years later as adults. They talk about being married for 12 years, going over lines in the evenings and being accustomed to working together.

Nicole also explains why the happily married couple wasn’t spooked by the idea of playing a divorcing couple, and why the role was a refreshing departure from her usual stuff. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

