Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused Their Daughter

lost it on his ex-wife. In response to rumors that he is a bad father, Tyrese posted a series of photos on Instagram with his 10-year-old daughter Shayla and of course he had tons to say in the captions.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else,” he started. “Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

Tyrese then says the “attacks just won’t stop” from Norma, but he’s trying to get past them. “I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you’re looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is.”

The R&B crooner is allegedly responding to reports that Norma accused him of beating their daughter. Tyrese ranted, “Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn’t of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor,” he said.

Tyrese ends off by giving a shout out to all the “honorable fathers and parents” out there. You can read his full post below.

Norma claimed to have major issues with Tyrese in their marriage, even telling Madame Noire back in 2015 that he was physically and emotionally abusive. “A lot of men with money and more power, especially with passive women, are using the legal system to abuse these women,” she said. “Then they can point the finger and say, ‘Look at her, she’s crazy,’ because one day you just explode and can’t take it anymore.”

Tyrese and Norma where married for two years until they split in 2009. Tyrese is now married to Samantha Lee. Norma has yet to publicly respond to Tyrese’s Instagram post. We’ll keep you updated.

