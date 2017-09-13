Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A Gap Commercial And Twitter Reacts

@Cher & @Future for @GAP #Cher #Future #GAP #feat A post shared by Cher Brazil (@cherbrazil) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Gap is all about bringing people together — at least for their latest commercial starring our favorite Percocet flexer,. They paired the “Mask Off” spitter with someone who’s been turning back time and looking good while doing it at 72. That’s right,and Future dropped a Gap commercial together creating an auto-tune match made in heaven. While Cher gives us a melody to sing along too ( a cutesier version of‘s “Everyday People” to be exact), Future provides some of his signature ad libs. Check it out below.

Seems like Future is following in the footsteps of his 3-year-old son, who was also recently featured in a Gap ad campaign. Must be a family thing.

Of course Twitter is already weighing in on the Cher & Future collab.

This Cher and Future Gap commercial trash af 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nGeKLiJckO — Lit AF Zo (@ZoBeats) September 13, 2017

I need every single one of the outtakes, do you hear me? EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. https://t.co/7fgFhimNL6 — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) September 13, 2017

But let's not pretend future didn't body cher with the vocals #Futurehive — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) September 13, 2017

