Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A Gap Commercial And Twitter Reacts

Gap is all about bringing people together — at least for their latest commercial starring our favorite Percocet flexer, Future. They paired the “Mask Off” spitter with someone who’s been turning back time and looking good while doing it at 72. That’s right, Cher and Future dropped a Gap commercial together creating an auto-tune match made in heaven. While Cher gives us a melody to sing along too ( a cutesier version of Sly and the Family Stone‘s “Everyday People” to be exact), Future provides some of his signature ad libs. Check it out below.
Seems like Future is following in the footsteps of his 3-year-old son, who was also recently featured in a Gap ad campaign. Must be a family thing.
Of course Twitter is already weighing in on the Cher & Future collab.
Let the social media storm begin.
