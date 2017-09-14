K Michelle Has Lupus And Is Getting Surrogate Mother For Twins

During a late night Twitter session yesterday, #KMichelle opened up about a recent #Lupus diagnosis and revealed that it affected her ability to have children.
“So my docs told me I had lupus. I was devastated for 2 weeks,” she began. “Then [I got] a call from my OBGYN saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken.”
The singer went on to reveal that she had once terminated a pregnancy and felt that this was a form of punishment from God. “I kept beating myself up like, ‘You’re being punished by God because you had that abortion.’ Man talk about a broken spirit,” says K. Even though conception was a definite struggle for her, K. Michelle says that she continued to pray, because she didn’t believe that God would leaver her “out there like that.”
