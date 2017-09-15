Cardi B, DJ Khaled & Kendrick Lamar Lead Nominations For 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

Via |

NEW YORK, NY – BET has announced this year’s nominees for the BET Hip Hop Awards. Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar lead way with each receiving nine nominations.

After being nominated for Best Female Rapper at the BET Awards earlier this year, Cardi B is sitting pretty with nine nominations for BET’s Hip Hop Award show. Her hit single “Bodak Yellow” earned a nomination for Best Hip Hop Video. She’s also nominated for the Best New Hip Hop Artist.

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

French Montana f. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Future – Mask Off

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

