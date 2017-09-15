Wendy Williams Uses Tiny To Clap Back At T.I. For Dragging Her Bikini Body

Whoever thought Wendy Williams would be depressed after getting body shamed by the Internet all week is wrong AF.

On Thursday, the talk show host took to social media to let fans know that she’ll be addressing the infamous bikini pic (and all the controversy that came with it) on the season nine premiere episode of The Wendy Williams Show, which airs Monday. But the 53-year-old, who can’t hold tea, couldn’t wait any longer to confront her critics — especially T.I.

During her show’s season launch event in Times Square, she told the New York Daily News, “I was just in Barbados with my husband on vacation. The paparazzi caught me. T.I. referenced my lack of behind. I wanted to say ‘I could buy one like your wife and so many people have done. I could buy one any day. It’s flat.” Wendy continued, “I’m not as shady as people think that I would be in real life. I do this for work. I did the scene of pop culture. When it comes to being a good friend and holding a secret, you’re looking at her, believe it or not.”

Well, now that the secret’s out that Wendy Williams isn’t as shady as she comes across on TV, maybe T.I. will take it easy on her once he sees her comments referring to his estranged wife Tiny — that’s if Tiny doesn’t get to her first. At least Wendy already has drama to kick of her season premiere!