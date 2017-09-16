Entertainment News
Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her Own Instagram Page

At a little over two-weeks-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is already mastering social media!

Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


At a little over two-weeks-old, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is mastering social media with her own little Instagram account!

The offspring of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who was born on September 1, looks like a sleeping angel in this pic:

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Here she is stuntin’ like her mama!

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Earlier this week, the tennis champion shared the first pic of their little bundle of joy resting on her chest:

And later that day, Alexis’ Reddit-founding papa created this video announcing their new addition:

The couple finally took their baby home after six days in the hospital. Serena admitted they were there so long because they had some “serious complications’ after Alexis’ birth.

Thankfully all three are doing well! Congrats again to the entire family!

