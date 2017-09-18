Donald Glover Says Mixtape with Chance The Rapper Will “Probably Happen”

That new Chano and Gambino joint effort may soon be on the way.

At least that’s what Donald Glover is leading us to believe after a very interest backstage interview during this year’s Emmy Awards. While the night proved to be prosperous for the multi-hyphenate as he walked away with two trophies for his work on his FX television series Atlanta, he also dropped of a golden snippet of information on the development of the previously-teased joint mixtape with Chance The Rapper.

“I don’t ever want to do anything because I’m forced to,” Glover began when responding to a question on whether or not he would continue to do music in light of his on-screen success. “I feel like when you do that, things start to get bad and you jump the shark. Also, I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year olds are going to kick my ass. They stop me on the street and it’s kind of scary. Youth scares me. So, I feel like I got to do something. I probably will.”

