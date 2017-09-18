Entertainment News
Protesters Gather Outside Atlanta Falcons Game+more

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Protesters gather outside Falcons game

Rally In Support Of NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Outside The League's HQ In New York

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty


Protest to support Colin Kaepernick continue across the nation including right here in Atlanta.  Before the Atlanta Falcons played their first game of the regular season hundreds marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.  Many of his supporters believe that Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed this year.

 

 

President Donald Trump goes to United Nations General Assembly to meet leaders

President Trump Attends Church Service On National Day Of Prayer

Source: Pool / Getty


Tomorrow(9-19-17) President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since becoming President.  North Korean diplomats will have front row seats during this speech which will touch on North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear missiles program.

 

 

