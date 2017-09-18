Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kim Fields On How Rickey Smiley Inspired The Title She Really Wanted For Her Book [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Kim Fields came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! While she was filling in for Da Brat, she talked about her new film, called “A Question of Faith” which opens nationwide on September 29th, and how it touches on a wide range issues around faith, not solely faith. Kim also talks about her autobiography, out in November, called “Blessed Life,” which looks at the 40+ years she has been in the entertainment industry, as the life lessons she has learned.

Plus, Gary With Da Tea teases Rickey Smiley about the audiobook for his book, after Kim reveals that she did the recording for her own autobiography herself. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

