Yikes: Television Academy Twitter Account Mixes Up RuPaul and Music Director Rickey Minor

It’s a running joke with White people that most Black people look alike — but people actually believe the hype.
On Sunday night, during the the 69th annual Emmy Awards broadcast, the Television Academy got a little ahead of themselves while trying to shout out RuPaul on his nomination via Twitter. But although the caption of the twit pic identified Ru, the photo was actually of the show’s music director Rickey Minor.
Luckily Minor has a great sense of humor regarding the mixup. He told Variety, “We might look similar with our bald heads but I could never pass for Ms. Emmy. RuPaul killed that scene with Stephen Colbert. I was laughing my face off. Besides, I don’t look that good in a dress.”
This isn’t the Academy’s first time making the royal mistake of a mixup. Just last year, they confused Terrence Howard for Cuba Gooding Jr. in a tweet during the Emmys red carpet. It’s interesting that they rarely get White actors confused with one another.