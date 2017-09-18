Here Are The Most LOL Reactions To The Emmy Awards

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday and the who’s who of television all came out to be acknowledged.

A lot of history was made this year during the big show, including Lena Waithe becoming the first Black woman ever to win in the category of writing for a comedy series, Sterling K. Brown becoming the first Black actor in nearly 20 years to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama and Donald Glover making his mark as the first black person to win an Emmy for directing for a comedy.

Award shows are always better to watch on social media — and on Sunday, Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance had everyone shook:

Sean Spicer on the #emmys is proof we'll pretty much give lying, mediocre white men a platform no matter what they do. — Celia (@_celia_marie_) September 18, 2017

when you're a better Sean Spicer than the real guy. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/rnbscJmu2E — kaye (@kayeisme) September 18, 2017

Love how folks will never forgive Hillary Clinton but will give this guy a whole new career in entertainment pic.twitter.com/uHpF2QnxDH — Heather Dockray (@Wear_a_helmet) September 18, 2017

It was a stellar night for Black people:

Sterling said brother, black love, and martin and gina all in one speech. Peak black uncle lol. #emmys — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 18, 2017

Issa out here presenting at the #Emmys tho pic.twitter.com/0gZmcwIuhx — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 18, 2017

Donald Glover was the man of the night:

Donald Glover should shout out Cardi B to get her to #1 like he did Migos #emmys — a s h l e y (@ashleeholla) September 18, 2017

But the random, miscellaneous tweets are always the funniest:

Cicely Tyson cells are stronger than the US dollar in a third world country. — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) September 18, 2017

Oprah bounced after Drag Race lost #Emmys — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) September 18, 2017

shout out to lesbians for making this emmys possible — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 18, 2017

Congrats to all the big winners on Sunday night. What was your favorite part of the show?