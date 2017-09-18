Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here Are The Most LOL Reactions To The Emmy Awards

See some of the epic highlights from the show.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty


The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday and the who’s who of television all came out to be acknowledged.

A lot of history was made this year during the big show,  including  Lena Waithe becoming the first Black woman ever to win in the category of writing for a comedy series, Sterling K. Brown becoming the first Black actor in nearly 20 years to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama and Donald Glover making his mark as the first black person to win an Emmy for directing for a comedy.

Award shows are always better to watch on social media — and on Sunday, Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance had everyone shook:

It was a stellar night for Black people:

Donald Glover was the man of the night:

But the random, miscellaneous tweets are always the funniest:

 

Congrats to all the big winners on Sunday night. What was your favorite part of the show?

 

Trend Watch At The 2012 Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Trend Watch At The 2012 Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Trend Watch At The 2012 Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)

Trend Watch At The 2012 Emmy Awards (PHOTOS)


 

 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest