Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Sings About Which Underwear To Wear Today [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
Before these Church Announcements, Bernice Jenkins sings a little song about choosing which underwear to put on. She says she’s deciding between granny-panties or a thong! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

