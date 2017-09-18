Is Kevin Hart Not Ready To Be Married? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kevin Hart took to social media on Saturday to issue a public apology aimed at his wife and children, seemingly confirming reports that he’s cheating on his second (and current) wife, Eniko Parrish. After weeks of rumors and speculations on the topic, an extortionist has released footage and images that show Kevin in compromising situations with women who are not his wife.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What’s the problem? Why cheat again? Has Kevin Hart just maybe not been ready to get married the whole time? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Beef Between Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife & New Wife Destroying The Family? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Eniko Parrish Stay With Kevin Hart? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Kevin Hart Having An Affair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]