Why Black Tony Had His Mom Come For Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony hasn’t been telling his mom the entire truth, because she called Rickey Smiley and demanded to know why her baby hadn’t gotten his check from work yet. She explained that she was tired of living where she lives, and that Black Tony can’t do anything to help her because he doesn’t have money. But there are a lot of things she doesn’t know. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

