Cardi B Claims NYPD Police Had Her In A Chokehold

Even with Cardi B being this close to her “Bodak Yellow ” reaching #1 on the Billboard 100 chart, that won’t stop her from falling prey to the police.

According to XXL, on Tuesday in a now-deleted-Tweet, the rapper wrote: “Even if you’re in a Benz….I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole [sic] just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” she wrote.

When asked is the police officer was white, Cardi confirmed he was: “Yeup he was!” she replied.

As Rap It Up wrote, this isn’t the first time that the Bronx rapper has voiced her opinions regarding law enforcement. Last year, she tweeted about police officers, too. Stop telling me to be safe.”

“Its not the people killin people is the cops.”

My concert is in Houston today I will be in Dallas Sunday.Stop telling me to be safe .Its not the people killin people is the cops — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 8, 2016

Cardi’s folks have yet to issue a statement.

