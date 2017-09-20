Basketball Vs. Hip Hop: Dave East Has No Regrets

Dave East dropped by the iPower Studios for an interview with mid-day chick, Jackie Paige. The Harlem native is currently on the road promoting his latest EP, Paranoia: A True Story.
Signed to rapper Nas’ Mass Appeal Records label, Dave talks about his former stint at the University of Richmond, collaborating with Chris Brown, the difference between playing ball and the rap game, and more!
Check out the full interview above.
