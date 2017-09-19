Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says His Mom Whooped Him In Front Of The Whole Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
Black Tony says Rickey Smiley got him in a trouble with his mom when he told her that Black Tony doesn’t come to work and makes all his money on the trap. He says his mom and his aunt came and shut the trap down, and not only that- she beat his behind in front of everybody there! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

