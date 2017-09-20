MONEY MOVES: Ayesha Curry The New Face Of Covergirl!

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MONEY MOVES: Ayesha Curry The New Face Of Covergirl!

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Yaaaas Ayesha! Ayesha is clearly not your average basketball wife and she just made a major move and became the newest Covergirl! Oh yea and she did it without looking crazy on a reality show. We love it!

Check out her announcement:

 

 

Covergirl sent their own welcome post for Ayesha and her daughters.

 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest