MONEY MOVES: Ayesha Curry The New Face Of Covergirl!

Yaaaas Ayesha! Ayesha is clearly not your average basketball wife and she just made a major move and became the newest Covergirl! Oh yea and she did it without looking crazy on a reality show. We love it!
Check out her announcement:
My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself – even though it probably wasn’t my shade . Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL! I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality. Follow @covergirl to learn more! #COVERGIRLMADE
Covergirl sent their own welcome post for Ayesha and her daughters.
Told you we had something cookin’ COVERGIRLS… So happy we don’t have to keep our lids on it anymore! 🥘 We are so beyond excited to announce our new #COVERGIRL, the beautiful inside and out, multi-talented #girlboss @ayeshacurry! We are thrilled to welcome you (and your baby girls) into the #COVERGIRL family! ❤️#COVERGIRLMADE #coverGIRLBOSS