New Orleans rapper Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping in a 2016 incident.

The rapper has been charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, with a bond set at $3 million, according to KSLA.

The alleged assault took place Oct. 22 at a Shreveport, La., casino.

Tyler previously served six years in jail for sexual assault and extortion after a 2003 conviction. He was released in 2010.

