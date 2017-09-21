Rickey Smiley & Kids Share Moment Of Understanding About Family & Fatherhood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the finale of season four of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” the family got together over dinner to celebrate Craig’s graduation and the overcoming of hardships together. What ensued was a heart to heart discussion about progress, and the life lessons they have learned through Rickey Smiley‘s stern rule and abundance of love.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The kids open up about realizing that there was a method to Rickey’s madness, and that all the tough times were instrumental in getting to where they are today. Plus, Rickey took a moment to anoint Check out this exclusive video to watch the beautiful scene unfold in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Proudly Talks To His Sons About The Men They Have Become [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley, Ed Lover, Anita Wilson & Goodie Mob Have A Stevie Wonder Dance Party! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Plans To Walk Around Naked Since The House Is Empty [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]