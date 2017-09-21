Atlanta Teacher Suspended For Sexually Explicit Homework Assignment

When a child brings a school assignment home you expect book reports or math homework, but not rap lyrics. Especially lyrics with explicit language in it.

That’s exactly what happened to the Wright family when their daughter Kalani came home with just that on Tuesday night.

According to WSB-TV news, the child’s middle school teacher in Atlanta handed out sheets with explicit lyrics from rapper Kodak Black. The assignment was to change the lyrics into something the students found positive.

“It was against everything I try to teach them, you know?” says Crishana Wright who was stunned by the assignment.

On top of having explicit in the lyrics, the song also featured sexually suggested lyrics.

Sixth-grader Kalani Wright explained that as soon as she saw the sheet that, “My mom would be mad.”

Crishana Wright brought this to the school districts attention. She understood the idea behind the assignment but believed that it had no place in a school.

The Delkab County school district released a statement saying:

The assignment was inappropriate, unacceptable, and contrary to our standards. The employee responsible has been removed from the classroom and will be held accountable for such poor judgment. While we encourage teacher creativity, the expectation is that the instruction is always standards-based and age appropriate.

