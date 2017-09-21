20-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Atlanta Street

Police are looking into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old woman.
Thursday morning, September 21, 2017, officers responded to reports of gunshots in an Atlanta neighborhood around 5:30 am.
When they arrived on the scene, they found the body of the young woman in the street.
“Two or three times a month you would hear random shooting, but I didn’t think anything of it…,” explained Nataca Whitaker to WSB-TV Atlanta. She continued, “ If I had called in, maybe she would have been living, I don’t know. I just hate that that happened.”
Police have no further information about the incident or the woman. Atlanta Police Major Crimes Capt. Reginald Moorman said, “ No one has placed her as a member of this community at this point. So we are looking for answers at this point.”
