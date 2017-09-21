20-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Atlanta Street

Police are looking into a deadly shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old woman.

Thursday morning, September 21, 2017, officers responded to reports of gunshots in an Atlanta neighborhood around 5:30 am.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the body of the young woman in the street.

"I heard shooting and then came out and found all this." Hear from person who discovered a 20 year old woman, shot dead in the street.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/f9STnpPfeF — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 21, 2017

She was shocked to find the 20 year old woman in the street. Witnesses tell me they heard 3-4 gunshots. I'll have a full report at 12.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xnllDW8eGu — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 21, 2017

“Two or three times a month you would hear random shooting, but I didn’t think anything of it…,” explained Nataca Whitaker to WSB-TV Atlanta. She continued, “ If I had called in, maybe she would have been living, I don’t know. I just hate that that happened.”

Police have no further information about the incident or the woman. Atlanta Police Major Crimes Capt. Reginald Moorman said, “ No one has placed her as a member of this community at this point. So we are looking for answers at this point.”

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

