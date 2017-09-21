Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital

While visiting her brother in the hospital, soul singer Fantasia Barrino blessed another family with her incredible vocals.

According to a fan page dedicated to Barrino, a woman approached the artist and asked if she would sing a song to her husband to soothe his spirits. The man was hospitalized for paralysis after suffering injuries from an undisclosed accident.

❤️ While checking on her brother @xavierbarrino a young lady asked @tasiasword would she please sing for her husband that was in an accident and is now paralyzed, she is such a blessing to others even when she's going through herself! Let's continue to lift both families up in prayer because GOD IS ABLE 🙏🏽 A post shared by Fantasia Barrino FanPage (@team_fantasia) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Barring knew the pain all too well as her brother Xavier is still recovering from a critical injury caused by a motorcycle accident.

“She is such a blessing to others even when she’s going through herself! Let’s continue to lift both families up in prayer because GOD IS ABLE,” the post read.

We continue to send well wishes to Barrino and her family and to the family of the hospitalized fan.

