Why Montia Sabbag’s Story About Kevin Hart Doesn’t Add Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The woman who is allegedly seen on camera and in photos having sex with Kevin Hart has come forward and identified herself as Montia Sabbag. She lawyered up with the infamous Lisa Bloom and did a press conference, where she insisted that, although she did have sex with Kevin Hart a month ago, she is not the one attempting to extort him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But when you really think about it, her story doesn’t quite seem to add up right. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Raheem DeVaughn Tries To Stay Neutral While Gary Cracks Kevin Hart Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Eniko Parrish Stay With Kevin Hart? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K’s Confession About Kevin Hart [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]