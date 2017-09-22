Rickey Smiley Morning Show
DeRay Davis On Why He Wasn’t Ever Going To Beef With Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

DeRay Davis came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He laughed about getting a bunker together to protect himself and those who have been nice to him lately. He shares his excitement about the return of “Hip-Hop Squares,” and his new Netflix special, “How To Act Black.” DeRay also dishes about the mini-beef that exploded between him and Tamar Braxton on the set of “Hip-Hop Squares”

DeRay also talks about his concern for the strippers displaced by the recent hurricanes and the destruction they have caused. Plus, he explains why drama surrounding Kevin Hart isn’t really his fault. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

