Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Telling The Truth About Police Assault? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Cardi B recently tweeted that a New York City police officer put her in a chokehold. The tweet has since been deleted, but Cardi B has always been pretty vocal about police brutality. NYPD, of course, says they have no record of the chokehold (but why would they?). Gary With Da Tea isn’t buying her story, since she’s such a prominent New York face now. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

