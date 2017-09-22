Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B Telling The Truth About Police Assault? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


Cardi B recently tweeted that a New York City police officer put her in a chokehold. The tweet has since been deleted, but Cardi B has always been pretty vocal about police brutality. NYPD, of course, says they have no record of the chokehold (but why would they?).  Gary With Da Tea isn’t buying her story, since she’s such a prominent New York face now. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

comments – Add Yours
