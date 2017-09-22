Entertainment News
Is Xzibit Giving The Sorority Girls Who Said The N-Word A Pass?

He says there are bigger problems to worry about.

Xzibit thinks there’s more important things to tackle than sorority girls saying the N-word from a Kanye West song. This is what he told TMZ when they caught up with him at LAX on Thursday. They discussed the University of New Hampshire sorority girls who are under investigation for singing the N-word along to Yeezy’s “Gold Digger” song.

“Music is music,” he said. “You know, I think we got bigger problems to worry about right now. I’d rather them sing along to the song than to be treated a certain way by our president.”

This begs the question of who these N-word-spewing women voted for…hmmm. Moving on.

Xzibit went on to say that there are other ways to express outrage against racism than attacking sorority girls. “That’s just a symptom of the bigger problem,” he said. When asked if he gives White girls a pass at his concerts, Xzibit responded, “When I go to my concerts I don’t care what color you are. As long as you’re enjoying the music, it is what it is.” You can watch all of Xzibit’s words for yourself below.


 

