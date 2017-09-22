Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

was spotted out with her platinum blonde hair, but all eyes were on her adorable son Kim Kardashian West Saint West.
SAINT 😍
A post shared by THE WESTS (@dashnavy) on
Sep 21, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT
Saint was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson sweat pants and t-shirt. His new hairstyle really stood out. The youngest of the Wests’ was spotted wearing cornrows straight back with his baby hairs poppin’. So cute!!!
He paired his fresh style with some $40.00
Kids Sk8-Hi Van shoes. We’re loving this look!
Beauties, what is your favorite way to style your kids’ hair? Tell us in the comment section.
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Cantu Hair Lotion for Natural Hair
1 of 25
2. Talia Waajid Mist Bodifier
2 of 25
3. Talia Waajid Curly Hair Curl Souffle
3 of 25
4. Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
4 of 25
5. Eco Styler Argan Oil Stylin Gel
5 of 25
6. Jamaican Mango and Lime Island Oil
6 of 25
7. Tropic Isle Living Red Pimente Hair Growth Oil
7 of 25
8. Shea Moisture JBCO Strengthen and Restore Leave-In Conditioner
8 of 25
9. Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Smoothing Shampoo
9 of 25
10. Design Essentials Honey Curlforming Custard
10 of 25
11. Organix Sulfate and Silcone Free Shampoo
11 of 25
12. Eden Natural Deep Conditioner
12 of 25
13. The Mane Choice Daily Hair Dressing
13 of 25
14. Organics Hair Mayonnaise
14 of 25
15. Aussie Mega Moist Conditioner
15 of 25
16. Carol's Daughter Hair Elixir
16 of 25
17. Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream
17 of 25
18. ECO Black Castor and Flaxseed Oil Styling Gel
18 of 25
19. Mielle Organics Avocado Hair Milk
19 of 25
20. Kinky Tresses Nourishing Hair Oil
20 of 25
21. Kinky Tresses Coconut Mango Butter
21 of 25
22. Natural Luva Length Retention Sealant
22 of 25
23. Creme of Nature Mango and Shea Butter Shampoo and Conditioner
23 of 25
24. Taliah Waajid Shea-Coco Condition Daily Leave-In Conditioner
24 of 25
25. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Flexible Styling Snot ( yep, snot)
25 of 25