Join TuneCore at the A3C Festival & Conference in Downtown Atlanta from Wednesday, October 4th through Friday, October 6th. TuneCore helps independent musicians distribute their music to over 150 digital stores and streaming services around the world, including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and more. And the best part is, they never take a cut of your income. TuneCore artists have earned nearly one billion dollars in download and streaming revenue alone, since 2006. No label, no catch, no barriers to selling your music worldwide. Head to the TuneCore suite at Loudermilk Conference Center in Downtown Atlanta from 11 AM until 8 PM Wednesday, October 4th through Friday, October 6th for TuneCore’s ‘Music Made Me’ talks with music industry experts plus come through for a chance to get your TuneCore swag bag by signing up for a free TuneCore account.

Enjoy live sounds by Hot 107.9 FM’s own DJ Jay T on Thursday, October 5th and a special conversation with our Vice President of Programming and Operations, Hurricane Dave on Friday, October 6th.

Click here for more information on tuneCORE

