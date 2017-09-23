LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum,’ Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place

Y’all president isn’t having the best weekend.
After calling NFL players who follow in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and take a knee out of protest, “son of bitches” and being roasted online for telling Stephen Curry he is disinvited from the White House, LeBron James jumped in the debate and damn near won the Internet.
See, on Saturday “President” Trump got his Twitter fingers on writing, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”
This didn’t sit too well with the Cleveland Cavaliers star who took to Twitter to drop the harshest burn yet, calling Donald Trump a “bum.”
“U bum
@StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
BLOOP!
The Tweet has since gone viral with over 800K likes and 400K retweets and counting! And of course folks have flocked to Twitter to show the basketball legend serious love:
They’ve also had a few words for #45 and plenty of love for Curry:
As we previously reported, on Friday Curry was asked about the potential trip that NBA champions usually take to visit the President and he told reporters: “I don’t want to go.”
So to be clear: Trump tried to dump Curry after Curry dumped him. This is BIGLY pathetic.
Apparently the Golden State Warriors released a statement on Saturday saying that in light of the president’s Tweet, NONE of the team will be be visiting the White House next year.
“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them,” the statement said.
They added: “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”
Chile, can Special Counsel Robert Mueller hurry up with this Russia investigation! Thanks in advance!
RELATED NEWS:
Trump Calls Kaepernick And Other NFL Kneelers ‘Son Of A B-H’; Twitter Eviscerates Him
Rep. Maxine Waters Demands Supporters Help Her Impeach Donald Trump
This Is Not Normal! Trump Retweets GIF Of Him Hitting Hillary Clinton With A Golf Ball