LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum,’ Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place

Y’all president isn’t having the best weekend.

After calling NFL players who follow in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and take a knee out of protest, “son of bitches” and being roasted online for telling Stephen Curry he is disinvited from the White House, LeBron James jumped in the debate and damn near won the Internet.

See, on Saturday “President” Trump got his Twitter fingers on writing, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

This didn’t sit too well with the Cleveland Cavaliers star who took to Twitter to drop the harshest burn yet, calling Donald Trump a “bum.”

“U bum @ StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

BLOOP!

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The Tweet has since gone viral with over 800K likes and 400K retweets and counting! And of course folks have flocked to Twitter to show the basketball legend serious love:

Thank you @jemelehill & @KingJames! Speak truth to power. Trump is a bum & a disgrace & it's never too early to get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 23, 2017

LeBron James has committed to putting at least 1,100 kids through college. What are you doing? https://t.co/0FtEdtBo9G — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) September 23, 2017

Today was the day LeBron James truly became President. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 23, 2017

The President of the United States is now in a war with Stephen Curry and LeBron James. This is not a war Trump will win. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 23, 2017

Since our racist president's theme of the day is sports…@realDonaldTrump 149k likes to@KingJames 827k likes But who's keeping score? pic.twitter.com/hs6bYIiAtg — UnsilentMajority 💠 (@The_UnSilent_) September 23, 2017

Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, Lebron James, Stephen Curry… pic.twitter.com/SQoqcctTON — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) September 23, 2017

The world might end tonight; also LeBron James just came out and called Trump a bum so pros and cons today. — Emily Andras (@emtothea) September 23, 2017

LeBron James vs. Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Jd8PRqS5bK — Shit Mexicans🇲🇽 Do (@SOMEXlCAN) September 23, 2017

They’ve also had a few words for #45 and plenty of love for Curry:

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Trump: "Your invitation is withdrawn." Steph: "Well that's fine w-" Riley: "WE AINT NEVER WANT YA DUSTY INVITATION ANYWAY!" pic.twitter.com/MEUshITcPs — X (@XLNB) September 23, 2017

Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Trump: Would you like to visit my WH?@StephenCurry30: No. Trump: Boy, what did you say? I'm Mr Millie! Curry: pic.twitter.com/ZgrY05u9UU — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 23, 2017

"u bum Stephen Curry already said he ain't going!" are the first words of my national anthem — U bum (@BroderickGreer) September 23, 2017

As we previously reported, on Friday Curry was asked about the potential trip that NBA champions usually take to visit the President and he told reporters: “I don’t want to go.”

So to be clear: Trump tried to dump Curry after Curry dumped him. This is BIGLY pathetic.

Apparently the Golden State Warriors released a statement on Saturday saying that in light of the president’s Tweet, NONE of the team will be be visiting the White House next year.

“While we intended to meet as a team at the first opportunity we had this morning to collaboratively discuss a potential visit to the White House, we accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invited. We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them,” the statement said.

They added: “In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

Stephen Curry & The Golden State Warriors responding to Donald Trump White House comment pic.twitter.com/GheOVVXLI5 — TreTheGentleman (@TreTheGentleman) September 23, 2017

Chile, can Special Counsel Robert Mueller hurry up with this Russia investigation! Thanks in advance!

