Yaaasss Zaddy! Beard Appreciation Group Goes Viral On Facebook

The relatively new Facebook group started by Mike McMillan is the thirst trap Black women are here for!

Posted 23 hours ago
Need a break from all the bad news happening in the world? No worries: We have the perfect distraction.

Enter: Beard Game Matters.

The relatively new Facebook group was started by Mike McMillan to create a space where other bearded men could collaborate and learn about his beard care products. To no one’s surprise the group, which boasts 82K members, has recently gone viral. And for good reason—it’s absolute chocolatey goodness!

GET IT ZADDY!!!!

And Black women are totally here for it all!

Go ahead and take a look: You can thank us later!

