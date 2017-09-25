Gucci Mane Presents Moment Of Nostalgia At #QFallFest [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Baltimore always treats Gucci Mane like fam. He returned the love at #QFallFest where he performed his best throwbacks, closing out the start of the fall season with a performance to remember. If you missed it, press play up top!

Click HERE for more exclusive videos from #QFallFest and scroll down for photos contributed by Arturo Holmes of @ARTugraphiq…

