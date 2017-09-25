Moneybagg Yo Performs “Doin 2 Much” At #QFallFest In Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!



Moneybagg Yo turned #QFallFest all the way up with a few performances of his hit songs at Pier Six Pavilion! Press play up top to watch him perform a 92Q fav, “Doin 2 Much.”

Click HERE for more exclusive videos from #QFallFest and scroll down for photos contributed by Arturo Holmes of @ARTugraphiq…

