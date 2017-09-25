Gary’s Tea: Why Usher’s Not Off The Hook Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When an anonymous “Jane Doe” came out with a public accusation of Herpes, it seemed to bring a whole bunch of other people out of the woodwork. Some of those people, namely the now-infamous Quantasia Sharpton, made it seem like a complete circus for fame and quick money, and made many of us disregard these herpes allegations as credible.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But “Jane Doe” has now fully revealed her identity, just as the hubbub around Quantasia has died down. She gave a detailed account of her sexual history with Usher, and is suing the R&B singer for $20 million. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of Gary’s Tea in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Did Usher Take So Long To Deny Herpes Allegations? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Usher Going Back To Court For Herpes Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Will Quantasia Sharpton Do Now That Usher Doesn’t Have Herpes? [EXCLUSIVE]